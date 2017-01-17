Polk woman arrested in death of grandson

Robin Lee Florand. Photo: North Port Police Department

A Lakeland woman has been arrested in connection with the drowning of a 4-month-old North Port boy, according to North Port police.

Robin Lee Florand, 44, was charged with negligence Tuesday surrounding the death of her grandson, Anakin David James Ennis, who died Nov. 16.



North Port police say Florand left the boy unsupervised in a bathtub for nearly 10 minutes. A neighbor helped perform CPR on the boy after he was found unresponsive, but Anakin died after being transported to a hospital.

Methamphetamine was found in the bathroom, and Florand tested positive for the drug. A warrant was issued in Polk County for her arrest last week on charges of Manslaughter Aggravated (Negligence) Death of a Child.

