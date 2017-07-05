Port Richey man arrested for carrying machete in leg cast

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Pasco County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a man for walking around with a machete stuffed in his leg cast on Friday.
Daniel Besuglow, 25 of Port Richey was arrested carrying a weapon during a third-degree felony.
Deputies responded to the Days Inn at 10826 US-19 on reports that Besuglow was walking around with a machete. He removed the sword from a removable leg cast when authorities asked him if he had a machete on him.
Besuglow is also charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell.
