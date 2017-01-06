Port Richey teen accused of trying to smother baby

A Port Richey teenager is accused of trying to smother a 4-month-old baby, Pasco County sheriff's deputies said.

According to an affidavit, on Dec. 29 the teen, whose name we are withholding because of his age, was caring for the infant when he put the baby face-down on a bed, then placed a pillow over the baby's head.

The teen told deputies he watched the baby struggle for five to 10 minutes. The baby was too young to turn over.

The infant remained in that position until the parents returned.

The teen has been charged with first-degree attempted murder and child abuse with custodial authority.

The baby is OK, deputies said.

