Postal worker admits he burned 20 tubs of mail

Claire Taylor , WWLTV 9:18 PM. EST January 14, 2018

A postal worker in Louisiana pleaded guilty this week in federal court for destroying mail.

Mark Wayne Thompson, 50 of Pitkin in Vernon Parish pleaded guilty to one count of use of delay or destruction of mail by a postal employee.

He is a former U.S. Postal Service employee who had a rural route in Elmer in Rapides Parish.

Thompson admitted that, instead of delivering the mail, he took it home from Dec. 1, 2016, until May 1, 2017, and burned it. He estimated he burned 20 tubs of mail.

As a result, Thompson faces up to five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. 

His sentencing is set for April 6.

