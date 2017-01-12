Postal worker guilty of taking of $2M in Social Security checks

The release says jurors found 48-year-old Stacy Darnell Mitchell guilty of theft of government property and theft of mail. His sentencing date hasn't been set. Pinellas County sheriff photo

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) - A former Tampa Bay area postal employee faces up to 15 years in federal prison for stealing more than $2 million in Social Security checks.



A U.S. Attorney's Office news release says jurors found 48-year-old Stacy Darnell Mitchell guilty Wednesday of theft of government property and theft of mail. His sentencing date hasn't been set.



Mitchell was a mail handler for more than 15 years at the processing and distribution center in St. Petersburg. Authorities say Mitchell stole more than 3,000 Social Security benefit checks from the facility from January to October 2012. The checks were sold and cashed at various convenience stores and check cashing businesses.



Four of Mitchell's accomplices have been convicted of federal charges related to the same theft scheme.

