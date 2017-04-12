WTSP
Close

Prosecutor asks pharmacies to watch for kidnapping suspect

March 31, 2017: Authorities have confirmed a sighting of 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas with her former teacher in Oklahoma two days after they disappeared from Middle Tennessee.

The Associated Press , WBIR 3:14 PM. EDT April 12, 2017

COLUMBIA, Tenn. (AP) - A prosecutor is asking pharmacy employees to be on the lookout for a 50-year-old Tennessee teacher who disappeared last month with a student.

District Attorney Brent Cooper tells news outlets Tad Cummins takes medicine to control his blood pressure and likely will need a refill.

Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13.

Related: Tad Cummins' wife files for divorce

More: TBI: Confirmed Amber Alert sighting in Oklahoma

The last confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at an Oklahoma City Wal-Mart. Police have issued an Amber alert for Thomas and say they have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

Cooper also said Cummins left a note for his wife before disappearing, but officials think it was a diversion to mislead the investigation.

© 2017 Associated Press

WTSP

Nationwide Amber Alert issued for missing TN teen

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories