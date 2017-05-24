'Psychic' scammed veteran, widow out of thousands, deputies say

A "psychic reader" scammed a veteran and a widow out of more than $150,000, Pinellas County sheriff's detectives said, and there may be other victims.

Gina Wilson, 31, of Tarpon Springs, is charged with one count of scheme to defraud.

According to detectives, a 33-year-old veteran who was suffering from emotional distress reported he had been scammed out of $92,000 by Wilson.

The veteran approached deputies at a seminar on fraud awareness.

The victim said he had visited Wilson several times during a 15-month period, during which she told him to stop taking his prescribed medications, alter his bank accounts and stop seeing his doctor and therapist.

During that investigation, detectives learned of the second victim, a 61-year-old woman from Palm Harbor. The woman said she had visited Wilson to help with her grief after the death of her husband.

Wilson told the woman she would be able to help her husband "pass over to the other side," detectives said. After several "treatments," Wilson asked for a large sum of money for a ceremony to be performed on the husband's grave. That's when the woman realized she was being scammed, detectives said.

In all, Wilson obtained $155,353, detectives said.

She was arrested Tuesday and released after posting $50,000 bail.

Detectives are asking any other potential victims to call the sheriff's office at (727) 582-6786.

