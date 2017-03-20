'Real Housewives' star Kim DePaola's car involved in double homicide

An Audi belonging to Kim DePaola was driven most of the time by her son, Chris, has been connected to a double homicide in Paterson, N.J. Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Westfield (Photo: Paul Zimmerman, 2015 Getty Images)

A car belonging to one of the stars of the "Real Housewives of New Jersey" has been connected to a double homicide in Paterson, according to multiple reports.

An Audi belonging to Kim DePaola was driven most of the time by her son, Chris. Her son was driven to the airport by a friend, according to TMZ, and Chris told the friend to take the car home and park it.

Two burned bodies that had been shot in the head were found in the car on Friday.

Earlier Friday, police were called when someone heard shot had been fired, and officers arrived to find the car ablaze.

© 2017 WTSP-TV