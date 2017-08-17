Recognize these men? Ybor City assault, robbery suspects on run

Dustin Lee Lowe, 24, was at the back door of a business in the area of East 7th Avenue and North 19th Street in Ybor City when another man punched him. (Photo: Tampa Police Department)

TAMPA, Fla. -- A hook punch caught on video could be the key in helping police track down a suspect.

Dustin Lee Lowe, 24, was at the back door of a business in the area of East 7th Avenue and North 19th Street in Ybor City when another man punched him, according to a Tampa Police Department news release.

The attack happened around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 13.

Police believe some words were exchanged prior to the punch but thereafter, a few other people came up to further hurt the victim and rob him.

Lowe was taken to an area hospital, where he's expected to be OK.

No arrests have been made, and police hope surveillance video can help solve the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tampa police at 831-231-6130.

