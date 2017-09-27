Registered sex offender admits to sexual relations with minor over few months

(Photo: Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office)

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office arrested a registered sex offender who admitted to being sexually involved with a 17-year-old Tuesday.

25-year-old Phillip Penaloza told deputies he had been sexually active with a 17-year-old since August 2017.

He had been in touch with the minor over a Facebook account not registered through the Florida Department of Lw Enforcement or the Hillsborough Co. Sheriff's Office over the past two years.

Penaloza was arrested and sent to Orient Road Jail. He is being charged with seven counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor and two counts of failing to report an address change to authorities.

