Registered your surveillance camera? Tampa police need help solving murder cases

TAMPA, Fla. -- By registering your surveillance camera with the Tampa Police Department, you can play a big part in helping officers solve crimes.

Project REC, also known as Register Every Camera, was launched in March and already has 200 people registered.

When a crime occurs, police officers use Project REC to find nearby cameras and possibly capture criminal activity that happened nearby.

With officers needing information on the Seminole Heights murders, they’re urging the public to get surveillance cameras and register them.

Before, officers would have to go door-to-door knocking to find homeowners with surveillance cameras to try and find video to solve the crime. Now, they can use the map to find the camera and head straight there.

"With detective work, time is crucial," Tampa Public Information Officer Steve Hegarty said. "It takes time to go to every home and find a camera to get video."

The department has to ask owner’s permission to use the video and they won’t be able to see it until you hand it over.

