WTSP
Close

'Repairman' removes ATMs, leaves behind empty crates

Police: 'Repairman' takes ATMs

10News Staff , WTSP 8:29 AM. EDT May 28, 2017

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A bold thief is being sought after he allegedly stole two ATMs from hotels in the area after saying he was a repair technician.

The suspect, according to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the hotel staffs that the ATMs were outdated and he needed to replace them. He then uses a dolly bring in crates that he says contain the new machines, and removes the ATMs. But the crates are empty.

© 2017 WTSP-TV

WTSP

'Bearded' suspect in bank robbery ID'd as female ex-cop

WTSP

Bank jugging: What you need to know and how to protect yourself

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories