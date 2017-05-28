'Repairman' removes ATMs, leaves behind empty crates

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. -- A bold thief is being sought after he allegedly stole two ATMs from hotels in the area after saying he was a repair technician.
The suspect, according to the Grand Traverse Sheriff's Office, the hotel staffs that the ATMs were outdated and he needed to replace them. He then uses a dolly bring in crates that he says contain the new machines, and removes the ATMs. But the crates are empty.
