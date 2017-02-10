Report: Doctor misdiagnosed patients with cancer, billed Medicare

Dr. Gary Marder has been ordered to pay millions to Medicare for misdiagnosing patients with cancer. MarderDermatology.com

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. -- A dermatologist who ordered unnecessary radiation and biopises has agreed to reimburse Medicare $18 million, according to the Palm Beach Post.

Dr. Gary Marder can pay $5.2 million before Feb. 24 to satisfy the $18 million agreement. If he does not pay by the deadline, the amount grows to $41 million.

Sources told the Post that the $5.2 million is what the government can reasonably expect Marder to pay.

Another physician -- Robert Kendall, a Coral Gables pathologist who worked with Marder -- has reached an agreement to pay $250,000.

Prosecutors found that from about January 2008 to May 2014, Marder sent 35,000 Medicare biopsy specimens to Kendall for testing. Instead of billing Medicare, Kendall sent the bills to Marder, who would give him a cut, a prosecutor claimed.

The case was started when Dr. Ted Schiff, another dermatologist, noticed in 2013 several patients came to him saying that Marder had diagnosed them with squamous cell carcinoma. Schiff found that they did not.

Schiff said in a whistleblower’s lawsuit that patients with people with conditions as benign as freckles were diagnosed with cancer by Marder.

Both Marder and Kendall are still licensed to practice in Florida, according to the state Department of Health.

