Report: MMA fighter who punched man reportedly was catcalling women

10News WTSP , WTSP 5:47 PM. EDT March 25, 2017

Zachary Allen, who is accused of punching a USF student during a St. Patrick's Day celebration and putting him in critical condition, did it after the student confronted him about catcalling women, according to police.

Our news partners at The Tampa Bay Times quote an arrest report saying victim Brian Neal, 26, had confronted Allen, 23, about the catcalling, and Allen "sucker punched" Neal.

Neal fell and hit his head on concrete. He remains hospitalized.


Allen turned himself in and was arrested Thursday on a charge of aggravated battery. He was released on $10,00 bail.

The Times says Allen is a mixed-martial artist

