CBS Miami (Photo: Mullan, Caitlin)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) - News media outlets are reporting that multiple people have been shot at Fort Lauderdale international airport.



On its official Twitter account, airport officials said there was an "ongoing incident" in the Terminal 2 baggage claim area. They did not elaborate.



Miami area television stations are reporting that at least nine people were shot and that the shooter is in custody.



News helicopters hovering over the scene showed hundreds of people standing on the tarmac early Friday afternoon as an ambulance drove by and numerous law enforcement officers rushed to the scene.



Former White House spokesman Ari Fleischer tweeted that he was at the airport when shots were fired and "everyone is running."



Calls to the Broward Sheriff's Office and the Fort Lauderdale Police Department were not immediately returned..

I'm at the Ft. Lauderdale Airport. Shots have been fired. Everyone is running. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

The police said there is one shooter and five victims. — Ari Fleischer (@AriFleischer) January 6, 2017

This is a developing story. Check back with 10News for updates.

There is an ongoing incident in Terminal 2, Baggage Claim. Media availability is at the staging area. — Ft. Laude-Hlwd Int'l (@FLLFlyer) January 6, 2017

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.