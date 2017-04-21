Report: Teens accused of killing grandparents lived with bodies for days

Johnny Hiro Rider, 19; Cassandra Bjorge, 17 GWINNETT COUNTY POLICE VIA WGCL

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Investigators say a teenager and her boyfriend killed her grandparents and lived with their bodies for days, reports WSB-TV.

A detective testified Wednesday that after bludgeoning and stabbing her grandparents to death, Cassandra Bjorge and her boyfriend Johnny Hiro Rider stayed in the home smoking pot and partying with friends while Randall and Wendy Bjorge’s bodies laid upstairs, according to the station.

Bjorge, 17, and Hiro, 19, are charged with murder in the deaths of Wendy and Randall Bjorge.

According to the station, police say the teens used a tire iron, hammer, baseball bat and butcher knives to kill the couple, then caulked doors inside the home to attempt to keep the smell of the bodies inside.

Gwinnett County Homicide Detective Dave Brucz reportedly testified Wednesday that Bjorge confessed to the crime but Rider has not spoken to police.

“Johnny began to attack the grandfather,” testified Brucz, “Cassie then said that she basically had a surge of energy. She then dragged her grandmother into her grandfather’s bedroom. She was duct-taped.”

Police also reportedly say that Bjorge and Rider planned to kill several other people, including Rider’s family and Bjorge’s mother, but that Rider backed out of the plan. They are however, accused of trying to kill Rider’s sister and her boyfriend.

Rider’s sister escaped, and that led to the teens’ capture more than a week after the grandparents’ murders.

