Report: Woman who put daughter's dead body in a freezer set to take a plea deal

A year ago today the body of Janiya Thomas was found inside a cardboard box stuffed in a freezer in Bradenton. her mother, Keishanna Thomas, is charged with her murder.

BRADENTON, FLA. - The Bradenton Herald reports Janiya Thomas' mother might take a plea deal.

The 11-year-old Bradenton girl was found dead in a freezer in 2015. Her mother, 33-year old Keishanna Thomas is accused of killing her and placing her body in the freezer.

Earlier: 7 CPID workers disciplined in Janiya Thomas case

More: Janiya update: 26-page report details history of abuse

Keishanna Thomas faces life in prison if she's found guilty of first-degree murder. That's just one of the charges she faces in connection with her daughter's death; others include aggravated child abuse and abuse of a dead body.

Her trial is set to begin Aug. 21, but court records show a plea hearing is scheduled for Wednesday.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com,visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV