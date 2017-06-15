Reward for prison escapees now $130k, tips coming in as far away as Texas, Virginia

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, the FBI and members of other state and local law enforcement agencies held a news conference Thursday announcing new details in their search for two Georgia prison escapees.

The reward for the two escaped convicts accused of killing two Georgia correctional officers Tuesday is now up to $130,000.

In a news conference Thursday in Madison, Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says that's the largest reward he's seen in 43 years of law enforcement.

Also, FBI spokesman David LaValley said the manhunt has gone national and they need the public's help.

If you know anything about the whereabouts of Donnie Rowe and Ricky DuBose, they're asking you to call the U.S. Marshals at 877-WANTED 2.

And they're urging people to take care.

Sills calls Rowe and Dubose “two serious, dangerous, vicious hoodlums.”

Sills said law enforcement has gotten more than 100 tips, from places as far as Virginia and Texas.

“They will be followed up on,” said Sills. “Every one of them will be followed up on.”

Sills also offered new information on what the two inmates did Tuesday after the shooting, which happened around 6:45 a.m. in Hancock County.

He said investigators believe Rowe and DuBose ransacked a home in Madison, Morgan County, Ga. around 10 or 11 a.m.

Then they ditched the green Honda Accord they carjacked near the shooting scene. The car was found less than a mile from the Morgan County sheriff’s office.

Sills says they believe the two suspects walked about 9 miles east from Madison to a rock quarry, where they stole a Ford F-250 around 10 or 11 p.m.

That’s the vehicle that authorities are now looking for: a 2008 white Ford F-250 two-door with silver tool boxes on both sides. The Georgia license plate is BCX5372.

Sills said investigators now have nighttime surveillance video that apparently shows the two men between Madison and the quarry.

(L) Donnie Russell Rowe (R) Ricky Dubose

The slain corrections officers are Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue.

Georgia corrections officers Russell Billue (left) and Christopher Monica were shot and killed during an escape June 13, 2017.

Dubose and Rowe both have extensive criminal histories.

