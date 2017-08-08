Reward increased to $50,000 for suspect involved in double homicide at Longboat Key

(Photo: WTSP)

LONGBOAT KEY, Fla. -- The reward has been increased for information leading to the arrest of the suspect involved in a double homicide at a Longboat Key resort.

Two employees at the Zota Resort in Sarasota were killed Friday during a robbery, according to Longboat Key Police.

The Longboat Key Police and the Manatee County Sheriff's Office continue to work the case.

Original story as of August 4:

Police are investigating a double homicide on Longboat Key, in which two employees at a beach resort were killed

According to Longboat Key Police Chief Peter A. Cumming, there was a robbery early this morning at the Zota beach resort on Gulf of Mexico Drive. That robbery turned to homicide.

The victims worked at the Zota Resort. They've been identified as Timothy Hurley, 59, a front desk manager and Kevin Carter, 51, a security guard,

Police said they didn't believe anyone in the area is in any danger, but did release video of a person they're calling a suspect.

There's an $18,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in this case.

As for Longboat Key, Chief Cumming says the last murder there was in 2000.

