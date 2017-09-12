Reward offered for men who looted store during Irma

The men smashed their way into a convenience store. (Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

A reward is being offered for information for four men who looted a Tampa convenience store during Hurricane Irma.

About 10:39 p.m. Sunday, the men used a white four-door Ford F-150 to smash down the front of Teresa's Food Market, 11723 N. 15th St. The men then raced into the store and took numerous items.

The vehicle, which matches on that was stolen the same day, has significant rear-end damage.

The suspects are described as following:

.#1 - Suspect wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts, bandana around right leg and wearing dark tennis shoes.

#2 - Suspect wearing a dark hoodie, dark shorts and white tennis shoes.

#3 - Suspect wearing a dark hoodie, light color pants, dark tennis shoes.

#4 - Suspect wearing all dark clothing.

The men smashed their way into a convenience store. (Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

The men smashed their way into a convenience store. (Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

The men smashed their way into a convenience store. (Photo: KINCHELOE, MELISSA D)

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the suspects in this case. Anyone with any information regarding this case and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at the Crime Stoppers website, or send a mobile tip using our P3 Tips mobile application, which is a free download for iPhones, iPads, and Droids.

© 2017 WTSP-TV