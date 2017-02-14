Riverview arrested again for recording woman in restroom

A Riverview man with an outstanding arrest warrant for video voyeurism turned himself in to deputies Monday, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.

James McEwen, 28, took photographs of a 19-year-old female in the restroom of a Michael's craft store at 2564 Brandon Boulevard West in Brandon on Dec. 27, according to police. After an investigation, the sheriff's office issued the warrant.

The incident isn't the first such arrest on McEwen's record.

He was previously apprehended on Jan. 4 after allegedly video-recording a woman in a restroom at a Publix at 3863 S. Hwy in Riverview. The woman, a Hillsborough County detective, used her own surveillance equipment to observe McEwen recording her.

(© 2017 WTSP)