Riverview Homicide Investigation

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Missing Palmetto woman killed
-
Attorney: ICE should have never been involved in detaining father
-
WATCH: Security guard shoot bank robbery suspect
-
People worried about Meals on Wheels funding
-
GIRAFFE WATCH: When will April give birth?
-
Anti-Trump billboard artist gets death threats
-
Woman recalls life as human trafficking victim
-
WTSP Breaking Live Video
-
Local man remembers hero
-
Friends fret Palmetto woman's disappearance
More Stories
-
Lakeland athletic director suspended amid Snapchat…Mar 20, 2017, 6:12 p.m.
-
Missouri woman dies after Brazilian butt lift…Mar 20, 2017, 9:54 a.m.
-
Comey confirms Trump-Russia inquiryMar 20, 2017, 7:40 a.m.