Riverview liquor store owner faces drug charges

41 packets of spice were seized during the operation. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

A liquor store owner was arrested Thursday after a search warrant turned up spice, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Hasan Kaabneh, 49, 4121 Busch Blvd. E., Tampa, was charged with delivery of a controlled substance, and possession of controlled substance.

A search warrant was served at Mary's Beverage Castle, 4901 U.S. Highway 301 S., Riverview, about 10:05 a.m. Agents from ABT also responded to the scene to assist.





The search warrant was a result of two undercover synthetic cannabinoid purchases, or spice, at the business.

As a result of the search warrant, 41 packs containing synthetic cannabinoids and drug paraphernalia were seized from inside the store.

The total amount of spice seized during this operation was 306.2 grams.



(© 2017 WTSP)