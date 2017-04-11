Riverview shootings were murder-suicide, deputies say

A double fatal shooting in Riverview on Monday was a murder-suicide, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies said Zoltan Ambrus, 63, of Riverview shot his son Tamas Ambrus, 41, then himself at a home in the 4600 block of Pond Ridge Drive.

The son was found inside the home, and the father in the garage.

Both died from single gunshot wounds to the head.

According to jail records, Zoltan Ambrus was arrested April 2 on a charge of domestic violence. He was Baker acted, then released.AMBRUS

