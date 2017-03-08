Riverview teen recovering after being struck by hit-and-run driver

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. -- Hillsborough County sheriff's deputies are searching for a 2005 Ford F-250 XLT that hit and injured a 16-year-old girl but didn't stop. The truck hit Attraya Woodberry Tuesday morning as she walked along Park Drive in Riverview.

The child attends Catapult Academy and was on her way to her bus stop on Highway 301 at Balm-Riverview Road when she was injured.

Paramedics took Attraya to Tampa General Hospital where doctors say her injuries are serious but she is expected to recover.

Anyone with information on the truck involved should call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at (813) 247-8200.

HCSO shared an image of an F-250 XLT truck.

Suspect truck similar to this vehicle

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $3,000 for information leading to the identification and arrest of the truck driver. Leave an anonymous tip at 800-873-8477, online or through the P3 Tips mobile app. People seeking the reward must contact Crime Stoppers first.

