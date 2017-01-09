Roof's fate soon will rest in hands of 12 federal jurors

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) - The fate of convicted church shooter Dylann Roof will soon rest in the hands of the 12 jurors considering sentencing in his federal trial.



The same jury last month convicted Roof of 33 federal crimes, including hate crimes and obstruction of religion, in his June 2015 assault on a Bible study at Emanuel AME Church that left nine black parishioners dead.



After a holiday break, jurors returned last week to court, where prosecutors laid out their case for why Roof should be executed.



Jurors will get the case after closing arguments Tuesday morning from prosecutors and perhaps Roof, who has represented himself during sentencing but has put up no fight for his life. The 22-year-old didn't call any witnesses, present any evidence and so far has not asked for mercy.

