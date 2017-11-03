Caroline Lawson, 29, is charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

TAMPA, Fla. – A Ruskin high school teacher accused of having sex with a 17-year-old student was arrested Thursday.

Caroline Lawson, 29, is charged with two counts of unlawful sexual activity with a minor.

Sheriff’s deputies arrested Lawson at her home on Crescent Loop Circle near High Hammock Drive around 5 p.m. Thursday. The sheriff’s office said Lawson sent a series of text messages to a witness that described the sexual encounter with the boy.

Hillsborough County Public Schools said Lawson was a teacher at Lennard High School. She was hired in August 2014. They released a statement on Friday morning.

"We are deeply disappointed by these charges. The safety of our students is our top priority. We are working with law enforcement as they investigate. This employee has resigned her position with the district."

Law enforcement officers took Lawson to the Hillsborough County Jail. Lawson’s bond was set at $30,000.

