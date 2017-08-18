Woman charged with sexually assaulting 4-year-old

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman has been arrested and charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child after a 4-year-old came forward and reported the incident.

The woman, 18-year-old Esmeralda Marie Medellin, was arrested on Thursday just after 6 p.m. and is currently being held at the Bexar County Magistrate’s Office.

Police say the child, who remains unnamed due to the nature of the crime, stated that Medellin performed sexual acts on him.

He also said that she made him perform sexual acts her as well.

The relationship between the suspect and the victim is not immediately known.

Medellin is being held with a $75,000 bond on a first-degree felony charge.

© 2017 KENS-TV