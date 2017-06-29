Two San Antonio officers 'very critical' after downtown shooting

According to the San Antonio Police Department, an officer-involved shooting near San Antonio College has left two officers in "very critical" condition.

SAPD Chief William McManus said that the incident started during a "pedestrian contact." He said that as soon as the officers got out of their car, a suspect began firing at the two officers. Chief McManus said that one was hit in the head and the other was hit in the "upper torso."

An alert was sent to students at 3:42 p.m. saying that an armed person was on campus.

The alert read:

"EMERGENCY! Armed person on (PAC, SAC, SPC, NVC, NLC) campus. Go to nearest room and lock door. If off campus, stay away. Follow instructions from authorities."

The official SAC Twitter account says that the school has been placed on lockdown while law enforcement works on the scene.

The San Antonio College Campus is currently on lock down due to a shooting reported on 100 Evergreen. More info to follow. — San Antonio College (@SAC_PR) June 29, 2017

SAPD has not released any information about injuries or any other additional details about the incident.

