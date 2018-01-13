Sarasota deputies investigate possible relation of reported shooting, crash

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office is investigating whether reports of a shooting and a crash on Saturday morning are related.

Sheriff’s deputies were called at 3:08 a.m. to the Shell gas station at 6000 North Tamiami Trail for reports of a shooting. Authorities took two people to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are also investigating a crash at Edwards Drive and Nor Tamiami Trail. Only one southbound lane of Tamiami Trail is open as of Saturday morning, according to the sheriff’s office.

Anyone with information is asked to call (941)861-4900.

