Sarasota deputies investigating shooting

police lights

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left a man injured.

Community Affairs Director Kaitlin Perez said deputies received a call about 5:21 p.m. in the 4400 block of Pecos Court.

Perez said three suspects approached a house where a baby shower was taking place. There were 30-50 people at the home.

One man went outside the home and was approached by the suspects. The man retreated, and multiple shots were fired, Perez said.

The victim was struck several times, deputies said. He was taken to Sarasota Memorial Hospital.

Deputies said this is believed to be an isolated incident and think there is no danger to the public.

The only description available of the suspects is they were black males wearing hoodies.

