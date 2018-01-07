Sarasota gas station clerk robbed at knifepoint; search on for suspect

A suspect armed with a knife walked into the Circle K store at 77 South Tuttle Avenue and robbed the clerk, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. -- It's not yet known whether a gas station robbery Saturday night in Sarasota County is connected to two additional thefts a county over.

A suspect armed with a knife walked into the Circle K store at 77 South Tuttle Avenue and robbed the clerk, according to a Sarasota Police Department news release. The clerk was not injured, and the suspect ran off with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspect is described as a white man with a beard, about 6-foot-5-inches tall with a thin build, the release states. He was seen wearing a black coat, with sweatshirts underneath.

There were at least two other knifepoint robberies overnight in Mantatee and Sarasota counties. Police aren't sure whether they all are connected.

Anyone with information is asked to call Sarasota police Detective Ross Revill at 941-954-7092.

