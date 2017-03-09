Sarasota man arrested for child pornography

(Photo: SCSO)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- A 34-year-old Sarasota man was arrested Thursday after police issued a search warrant to his house and discovered child pornography on his computer.

The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office was able to trace the suspect to his residence by tracing his IP address, 3101 Bee Ridge Rd, Apt 221.

Through further investigation into the IP address, it was discovered that the suspect at the listed address had downloaded several pornographic files. The IP address was linked to 15 files of child pornographic images, including ten videos and five photos.

34-year-old Igor Soshnik was arrested and charged with possession of sexual performance by a child. He admitted to deputies that he possessed the illegal files.

Upon further investigation into the residence, 40 images and videos depicting children in a sexual manner were discovered in his possession. All of the children shown were less than 18-years-old.

Soshnik has been charged with a second-degree felony for possessing more than ten images of child pornography.

