Sarasota man charged with making meth after explosion

Sarasota County deputies say they arrested a man for making methamphetamine after an explosion at his home.

On Tuesday, deputies went to 3464 Fairview Drive in Sarasota around 2:45 p.m. after reports of an explosion. When they arrived, fire department personnel informed deputies that resident Andrew Ilardi, 25, revealed that the explosion was the result of various chemicals he was using to produce methamphetamine.

Ilardi was being loaded into an ambulance with burns to his face and arms when he told rescuers he had been trying to make meth out of lye, ammonium nitrate and lighter fluid when the explosion took place.





Sarasota deputies seized equipment used in meth production. (Photo: Sarasota County Sheriff's Office)

Deputies obtained a search warrant and went into the property, where they found materials, chemicals and over-the-counter medication that are used in meth production.

Bail was set at $15,000.

(© 2017 WTSP)