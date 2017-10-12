Sarasota PD needs help finding armed robber that threatened clerk with knife

(Photo: Sarasota PD)

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. -- The Sarasota Police Department is looking for an armed robbery suspect who threatened a clerk with a knife Wednesday night.

According to police, the unidentified man walked inside a La Pulguita, located at 1155 N. Washington Blvd. in Sarasota and threatened the store clerk with a knife.

The suspect left with an unknown amount of cash.

The man is described as a light-skinned black male who is in his mid-20's and is between 5'9" to 6' tall. He was unshaved and had wing tattoos on the back of his neck.

He had a shirt that reads "CREW" on the back with a crab on the right sleeve.

Anyone with information, contact Detective Steve McDowell with the Sarasota PD at (941) 364-7309. An anonymous tip can also be left with Crime Stoppers of Sarasota or by calling 941-366-TIPS.

