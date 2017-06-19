Sarasota police searching for two men suspected of armed robbery

Police released a video of the robbery at Memories Lounge. The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sarasota police. (Photo: Sarasota Police Department)

SARASOTA, Fla. – The Sarasota Police Department is looking for two men suspected of armed robbery.

Police released a surveillance video of the robbery at Memories Lounge. The robbery happened around 1:30 a.m. Sunday, according to Sarasota police.

One suspect appeared to be armed with a rifle, made his way towards the bar and demanded money from the bartender. The suspect pushed the bartender to the cash register and took cash. He also grabbed two bottles of alcohol before leaving the bar.

Both suspects were seen in surveillance footage of the parking lot.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call (941)363-5827.

© 2017 WTSP-TV