Christian school in Tampa burglarized twice over spring break

One suspect hid his face while allegedly robbing Cambridge Christian School over spring break. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

Tampa -- Two men allegedly robbed the campus store at Cambridge Christian School while the students were away on spring break. A surveillance camera caught the suspects entering the store at around 8:18 a.m. on March 16.

One man, approximately 15 to 20 years old, attempted to hide his identity by covering his face with paper towels. He was wearing a gray beanie hat, a blue and white jacket with a Cambridge Christian School logo and dark pants. A second man, also between 15 and 20 years old and wearing a blue and white jacket with a Cambridge Christian School logo, was carrying a dark Nike duffel bag.

After adjusting the surveillance camera to face the wall, both suspects took about $1,500 in sweaters, hats, duffel bags and candy.

The school was burglarized a second time on March 21 by suspects with a similar description. They entered the school and disabled the surveillance camera before removing the camera and stealing photography equipment, a lap top and an iPad valued at around $2,800.





There were no signs of forced entry in either burglary.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity or whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200. Anyone with any information who wants to be eligible for a cash reward can Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).

© 2017 WTSP-TV