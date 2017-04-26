'Scream' robber sentenced to 1,888 years in prison

DENVER - One of three men convicted in a violent crime spree in Jefferson County was sentenced to more than 18-hundred years in prison Tuesday.
Tyrone Richardson, 32, convicted on charges ranging from attempted murder to kidnapping to burglary.
Mason and two others were accused of robbing a Lakewood bank wearing "Scream Masks" and then going on the crime spree in November 2015.
After robbing the bank, they crashed their getaway vehicle, broke into a nearby home, shot the homeowner and took his car.
The suspects then crashed that car near the Sheridan Recreation Center where they shot and assaulted a woman whose car they tried to steal.
