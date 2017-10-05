Search ongoing for suspect in Spring Hill shooting

police tape graphic

The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect after a shooting at the Spring Haven Apartments in Spring Hill.

The female victim, who is not being identified at this time, was transported by medical helicopter to an area trauma center for treatment of a wound.

The incident was reported at 9:38 p.m. as the victim was walking along Spring Haven Loop area near the clubhouse.

The suspect is described as a black teenage male, who was wearing black basketball shorts and white or grey sneakers. He was not wearing a shirt and was carrying a small sling bag.

The suspect was last seen running east, across Mariner Boulevard, toward the Wellington community.

Both the K-9 Unit and the Aviation Unit are currently on scene assisting in the search for the suspect. Residents living in and around Wellington are encouraged to stay indoors until the search for the suspect is complete.

Anyone who spots anything suspicious is encouraged to call 911 immediately.

