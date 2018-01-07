Search ongoing for suspect who robbed 2 Shell stations at knifepoint

Deputies ask for the public's help in finding a man who is believed to have robbed two gas stations and their clerks at knifepoint. (Photo: Manatee County Sheriff's Office)

BRADENTON, Fla. -- A search is ongoing for a man believed to have robbed two gas stations and their clerks at knifepoint.

The robberies happened within about 35 minutes of each other -- 3:15 a.m. and 3:51 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 7, at two separate Shell locations, according to a Manatee County Sheriff's Office news release.

The man entered the Shell station at 301 Boulevard East and robbed the cashier, armed with a folding pocket knife, according to the release. Deputies say he then robbed the Shell at 8471 Lockwood Ridge Road in Sarasota.

The suspect is described as a white man, 5-foot-8-inches tall. A surveillance photo shows him wearing a dark colored coat, blue hooded sweatshirt.

Police are investigating whether these incidents are connected to Circle K robbery Saturday night.

Anyone with information about the robberies and the suspect is asked to call the sheriff's office at 941-747-3011 or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-634-TIPS.

