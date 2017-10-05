Seffner woman charged with child abuse of 19-month-old girl

Yeronica Yuliann Rivera-Cruz, 21, is charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm. (Photo: Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office)

SEFFNER, Fla. – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Seffner woman who is accused of child abuse against a 19-month-old girl.

Yeronica Yuliann Rivera-Cruz, 21, is charged with four counts of aggravated child abuse and child neglect with great bodily harm.

Investigators determined physical abuse to the 19-month-old girl happened for at least two months.

First responders took the girl to All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg for treatment, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office is not releasing the nature of the girl’s injuries.

Rivera-Cruz “failed to provide any medical attention for the victim that any prudent person would consider essential to a child’s well-being,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Law enforcement officers arrested Rivera-Cruz around 3 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities took her to the Hillsborough County Jail.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2017 WTSP-TV