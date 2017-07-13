Seminole woman accused of stabbing husband to death

A Seminole woman is accused of stabbing her husband to death during an argument on Monday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said,

Mary Georgia Pender-Michielson, 52, was arrested Thursday.

Deputies were called to the couple's home in the 9500 block of Hamlin Boulevard on Monday about 3:23 a.m. Pender-Michelson said she had stabbed Bruce Michielson, 41, in the chest with a large kitchen knife.

Michielson was taken to Bayfront Hospital, and was declared dead.

She said they had been arguing over domestic issues and she stabbed him in self defense. Detectives, however, said she gave inconsistent statements and that the evidence did not support her using deadly force.

Witnesses said there was a history of domestic violence between the couple.

Pender-Michielson was charged with second degree murder and taken to Pinellas County Jail.

