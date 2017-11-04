Sen. Rand Paul assaulted at home, police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Officials with Rand Paul’s office said the senator was the apparent victim of an assault.

Officials with Kentucky State Police say the incident happened at Senator Paul’s home in Warren County home on Friday.

A preliminary investigation revealed that 59-year-old Rene Bousher intentionally assaulted the senator causing a minor injury.

% INLINE %

"Senator Paul was blindsided and the victim of an assault. The assailant was arrested and it is now a matter for the police. Senator Paul is fine,” his office said in a released statement on Saturday.

Bousher was taken into custody and was charged with fourth-degree assault.

He’s currently being held at the Warren County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

© 2017 WHAS-TV