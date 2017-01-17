WTSP
Close

Seven nabbed in Clearwater prostitution, drug crackdown

10News WTSP , WTSP 10:36 PM. EST January 17, 2017

Seven people were arrested Tuesday for prostitution and other charges in a periodic crackdown, Clearwater officials said.

The crackdowns are made to address complaints from residents and business owners.

Those arrested were: 

  • Doreen M Laffey, 49,  soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,150.
     
  • Ruth E King, 36: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250.
     
  • Angela Robinson, 34: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250.
     
  • Carrie A Meeks, 33: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250, which was posted.
     
  • Heather Barnes, 25: soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $400.
     
  • Andrea Earll, 02/27/81: soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail information was not available.
     
  • Jon M Liadis, 08-12-64: two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $4,150.
     


(© 2017 WTSP)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories