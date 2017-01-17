Seven nabbed in Clearwater prostitution, drug crackdown

arrest graphic (Photo: WTSP)

Seven people were arrested Tuesday for prostitution and other charges in a periodic crackdown, Clearwater officials said.

The crackdowns are made to address complaints from residents and business owners.

Those arrested were:

Doreen M Laffey, 49, soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,150.



Ruth E King, 36: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250.



Angela Robinson, 34: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250.



Carrie A Meeks, 33: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250, which was posted.



Heather Barnes, 25: soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $400.



Andrea Earll, 02/27/81: soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail information was not available.



Jon M Liadis, 08-12-64: two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $4,150.







