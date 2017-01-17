Seven nabbed in Clearwater prostitution, drug crackdown

Seven people were arrested Tuesday for prostitution and other charges in a periodic crackdown, Clearwater officials said.
The crackdowns are made to address complaints from residents and business owners.
Those arrested were:
-
Doreen M Laffey, 49, soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $5,150.
- Ruth E King, 36: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250.
- Angela Robinson, 34: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250.
- Carrie A Meeks, 33: soliciting for prostitution. Bail was set at $250, which was posted.
- Heather Barnes, 25: soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail was set at $400.
- Andrea Earll, 02/27/81: soliciting for prostitution, possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail information was not available.
- Jon M Liadis, 08-12-64: two counts of possession of controlled substance, possession of marijuana. Bail was set at $4,150.
