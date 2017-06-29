Sex offender raped 12-year-old girl, deputies say

A registered sex offender was arrested after he raped a 12-year-old girl, then threatened her with a knife, Highlands County deputies said.

Calvin Bryce Taylor, 50, was charged Tuesday with three counts of sexual assault on a victim between 12 and 18, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and cruelty to a child.

According to deputies, the victim said Taylor raped her over several weeks while her grandmother was away from home for medical treatment. He also told her he would kill her if she told anyone, and threatened her with a knife.

Taylor was on probation at the time of his arrest for failing to register as a sex offender. He was convicted of armed sexual battery in 1989.

