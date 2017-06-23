Sex predator tried to assault Brooksville woman, deputies say

Leroy Rattley is taken into custody. (Photo: Hernando County Sheriff's Office)

A sexual predator broke into a home Thursday and tried to sexually assault a Brooksville woman, but he has been captured. Hernando County sheriff's deputes said.

Leroy Rattley, 52, was arrested and charged with attempted sexual assault, attempted homicide and home invasion.

According to deputies, the victim saw Rattley while she was at a neighbor's home, He was looking at the neighbor's air condition vents.

The victim returned to her home, and later found Rattley in her living room. The victim said she went to get a phone to call 911, but Rettley attacked her, putting her in a chokehold. She fought back, managing to hit him in the head with an object, but she blacked out.

He attempted to sexually assault her, but she continued to resist and cry for help, deputies said.

Witnesses heard the victim's cries for help and entered the home in time to see the suspect leaving. He took cash and a checkbook, deputies said.

When deputies responded, they found the victim with facial injuries and ripped clothing.

Deputies secured the area, and a K-9 unit found Rattley hiding in a storm drain in the football stadium at Hernando High School.

Deputies say Rattley is a designated sexual predator who was just released from prison in Feburary. He has a lengthy criminal record dating back to 1982, according to records.

