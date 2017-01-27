Sheriff: Boarding facility worker swung dog by leash

A surveillance video showed Joseph Tyler Pendergrass, 18, of Rockledge swinging the dog by the leash at the facility, according to the Brevard sheriff. Brevard sheriff photo

ROCKLEDGE, Fla. -- A boarding facility employee who authorities said abused a Shih-tzu named Lily was apprehended Thursday in Orange County, Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said.

A surveillance video showed Joseph Tyler Pendergrass, 18, of Rockledge swinging the dog by the leash at the facility, Ivey said. Ivey posted the video Wednesday night on the Sheriff's Facebook page.

Staff at Barkingham Palace in the 4200 block of U.S. 1, Rockledge, notified the Sheriff's Office Monday about the videoed abuse, which happened Sunday. Lily suffered a broken leg from the abuse, the Sheriff's Office said.

Pendergrass fled to Georgia after the incident was reported, Ivey said. He returned by train Thursday and was taken into custody in Orlando by the Orange County Sheriff's Office, Ivey said. He'll face an animal cruelty charge when he is transported to the Brevard County Detention Center.

Florida Today