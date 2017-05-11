WTSP
Sheriff: Body found on golf course

10News Staff , WTSP 10:39 AM. EDT May 11, 2017

POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on a golf course in Lakeland. 

Deputies reponded to a call about a dead male just before 6:00 p.m. at the Skyview Golf Course off Skyview Boulevard. They found 29-year-old Preston Burnett and say the case is being treated as a homicide. 

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers. 

We are expecting a media presser later this morning. 

