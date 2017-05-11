Sheriff: Body found on golf course

POLK COUNTY -- The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a body was found on a golf course in Lakeland.

Deputies reponded to a call about a dead male just before 6:00 p.m. at the Skyview Golf Course off Skyview Boulevard. They found 29-year-old Preston Burnett and say the case is being treated as a homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers.

We are expecting a media presser later this morning.

Do it know who killed 29 yr old Preston Burnett? Call @heartlandcs Heartland Crime Stoppers 1-800-226-8477 (TIPS) $5000 CASH REWARD pic.twitter.com/DiOCN0U0rT — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) May 11, 2017

