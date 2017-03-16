HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY -- Two children were found walking on a street with no pants or underwear and no adult supervision, deputies say.

The boy and girl, both under the age of 5, were found walking on Clewis Ave Wednesday afternoon around 4:30 a.m.

The Manatee County Sheriff's Office says their mother, April Lopez, was back at the house passed out. Deputies attempted to wake Lopez but she wouldn't move. They had to yell and shine a flashlight in her face for her to wake up.

Lopez refused to get out of bed and deputies forced her out when they smelled alcohol and noticed glassy eyes. She was unable to focus during the interview and admitted to drinking alcohol that day and smoking marijuana days before.

During a search of the house, deputies located a glass pipe next to the bed where she was sleeping and the substance inside tested positive for marijuana. She was arrested and charged with felony child neglect, possession of marijuana and procession of drug paraphernalia.

The case is still under investigation.

© 2017 WTSP-TV