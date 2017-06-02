WTSP
Sheriff: Chopper catches guys burning pot plants

Sheriff: Chopper watches guys burn pot plants. Seminole County sheriff video

10News Staff , WTSP 1:36 PM. EDT June 02, 2017

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. -- Two men are under arrest after a Seminole County sheriff's helicopter caught them burning marijuana plants.

The helicopter was on routine patrol May 31 near Wildwood Trail in Geneva when the crew noticed marijuana plants. Two men then rushed to pull the plants, soaking them with gas and igniting them, according to the sheriff.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. About 40 plants were found on the property; 30 were destroyed by fire.

Michael Logan and Jerry Kendall are charged with cultivation of marijuana and destroying evidence.

 

