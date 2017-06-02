Sheriff: Chopper catches guys burning pot plants

Two men are under arrest after a helicopter caught them growing and burning marijuana plants, according to the Seminole County sheriff.

The helicopter was on routine patrol May 31 near Wildwood Trail in Geneva when the crew noticed marijuana plants. Two men then rushed to pull the plants, soaking them with gas and igniting them, according to the sheriff.

Firefighters extinguished the fire. About 40 plants were found on the property; 30 were destroyed by fire.

Michael Logan and Jerry Kendall are charged with cultivation of marijuana and destroying evidence.

